A BREWERY in North Yorkshire will be present at this year’s Great Yorkshire Show, which it has supported since 2004.
Masham-based Theakston will be back in its usual spot in 5th Avenue, with the bar serving a selection of its well-known beers, including its new cask beer, Summit, especially brewed to be served extra cold.
Simon Theakston, joint managing director of Theakston, said: “As a proud Yorkshire brewery ourselves, we’re very pleased to be supporting the Great Yorkshire Show for another year.
"Theakston has long been involved with the Yorkshire Agricultural Society and is proud to champion the agricultural sector, which is responsible for producing many of the high-quality ingredients that help to make our beers taste as good as they do.”
Starting on July 12 and running over four days, the Great Yorkshire Show, now in its 163rd year, is a celebration of agriculture, food, farming and countryside. Organised by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, it is one of the biggest agricultural events in the UK and is set to welcome 140,000 visitors over its four days.
The Great Yorkshire Show is just one of a number of events that the brewery has attended over the summer, including at Slam Dunk festival and The Killers in Middlesbrough.
