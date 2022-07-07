UPDATED 4.50PM: The incident has now been resolved and traffic has returned to normal.

REPORTS are coming in of a crash on a main road in York.

There's been a crash on the A19 Fulford Road outside the police station and the road is partially blocked.

Traffic is coping well, but drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.

It's not known at this stage whether anyone has been injured.

More to follow.