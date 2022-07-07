PUPILS have been dressing up to celebrate the end of their school year at a series of school Proms across York.

We asked readers to share photos of the happy events.

For many sixth formers, it was their first Prom because many celebrations had been cancelled in recent years because of the Covid pandemic.

Our photos today include Elisha Nicholson of Vale of York Academy who stepped out in a gorgeous

gown from Red Carpet Ready in Lincoln.

Duo Mellow and Jester also had fun at their end of term celebrations for year 11s at Fulford School.

And Tiana Leslie of Tadcaster, who attends All Saints, enjoyed her Prom on June 24.

Jess Hooton of Huntington School wore a stunning silver gown to her Prom which took place at the Principal hotel in York.

