Boris Johnson could not resist one final dig at those who have opposed him in recent days in a resignation speech that was reportedly branded “a f****** disgrace” by a senior government source.

No Hoffman, political reporter at The Sun shared a message she had received from a "senior government source" on Twitter moments after Boris Johnson finished his speech outside No.10.

In the speech, Mr Johnson suggested he had worked with untrustworthy colleagues as he highlighted the “one group by the way who never leak”.

It is thought Johnson was referring to media leaks which have damaged his time in charge at no.10.

Boris Johnson resignation speech

He said: "To that new leader... I say I will give you as much support as I can.

"And to you, the British public. I know that there will be many people who are relieved and perhaps quite a few who will also be disappointed.

"And I want you to know how sad I am to be giving up the best job in the world.

"But them's the breaks."

He continued :“I want to thank the wonderful staff here at chequers and our fantastic prop force detectives, the one group, by the way, who never leak.”

Boris Johnson quits as UK Prime Minister

Boris Johnson proud of his achievements as Prime Minister

The Prime Minister revealed the reason why he tried so hard to cling on to power.

He said: "The reason I have fought so hard over the last few days to continue to deliver that mandate in person was not just because I wanted to do so, but because I felt it was my job, my duty, my obligation to you."

He continued: "I'm immensely proud of the achievements of this government in getting Brexit done, to settling our relations with the Continent... reclaiming the power for this country to make its own laws in Parliament.

"Getting this country through the pandemic, getting the fastest vaccine roll-out in Europe, the fastest exit from lockdown and in the last few months leading the West in standing up to Putin's aggression in Ukraine."