Dozens of council homes across York are having insulation installed as part of a council drive to cut carbon emissions.
The move comes as a city council meeting on Thursday will receive an update how the council is retrofitting council properties and is developing an Efficiency Action Plan for York.
City of York Council plans to seek government funding for such measures, which will also include giving advice, installing energy efficient lightbulbs, thermal curtains and carpet underlays.
The council says its plans to ‘decarbonise’ homes help reduce energy bills for tenants, reduce fuel poverty and help ‘build the local green economy and retrofit supply chains.’
Planned improvements to 28 council homes are underway.
The council has analysed the energy efficiency of its housing stock to help guide its future spending as it aims to meet its own ‘net zero’ target for carbon emissions by 2030.
Cllr Denise Craghill, Executive Member for Housing and Safer Communities, welcomed the progress being made and said it was ‘crucial’ the council gets government cash to help it with its ambitions.
She added: “Our Retrofit Action Plan will set out the challenges and potential solutions for decarbonising homes in York, reducing energy demand and tackling fuel poverty across all tenures. It will be in line with our Climate Change Strategy and will be considered by Executive in the autumn.”
