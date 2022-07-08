IN the latest edition of our look back through the picture archives, here are five school football teams from the past.
In March 1988, York City footballer Derek Hood presented John Parr, head of Tang Hall Junior School, York, with a new soccer kit sponsored by a local fruiterer. John Stockton, also pictured, whose son was a substitute for the school squad, gave the team a set of shorts and shirts with his business emblazoned on the front.
ST AELRED'S RC PRIMARY SCHOOL - 1992: Pictured are the victorious players of St Aelred's RC Primary School, who won the first-ever Brenco Cup soccer final.
ST WILFRID'S RC PRIMARY SCHOOL - 1992: Back row, from the left: William Rhodes, Andrew Abren, Liam Holmes, Andrew Topham, Brendan Wash, Dominic Smith, Michael Craven. Front row: Paul Burr, Garreth Dawe, Thomas McDermott, Christopher Rogers, James Brooks, Stephen Wearmouth.
WESTFIELD JUNIOR SCHOOL - 1996: Back row, from the left: James Taylor, Lee Havercroft, Lee Powell, Daniel Smith, Dean Cairns, Matthew Church, Dave Powell, David Adie. Front row: David White, Mark Woodward, Craig Atkinson, Andrew Gallagher and Christopher Tinker.
WOODTHORPE COUNTY PRIMARY SCHOOL - 1992: Back row, from left: Garreth Gavin, Daniel Bailey, Jimmy Richardson, Daniel Redpath, Simon Pratt, Samuel Brooks, Andrew Sinclair, Russell Frenshman. Front row: James Wilby, Rob Dobbie, Richard Harrison, Andrew Dobbie, Anthony Luck, Robbie Moore.
