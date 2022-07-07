A NEW coffee shop is opening in the most appropriately named corner of York.

Historic gem Barley Hall to open new café in Coffee Yard, on the snickleway between Swinegate and Stonegate in York city centre.

The new café, which will serve drinks and snacks, replaces The Printer’s Apprentice, which did not reopen following lockdown.

As well as the ground floor, customers will be able to enjoy their cappuccino al fresco, with the courtyard in front of Barley Hall becoming a pavement extension of the ground floor coffee shop.

The café will be run by The Jorvik Group, which runs Barley Hall, the Viking Centre and Dig - and promises a quirky twist to a traditional coffee shop experience.

Director of attractions, Sarah Maltby, said: “York was one of the first places outside of London where coffee shops emerged in Georgian England, so some of this history is reflected in our displays within the coffee shop itself.

“Each of the tables inside the coffee shop will feature artefacts from our collection relating to historic coffee culture, and anyone wanting to find out more can access fun videos via their mobile phone to delve deeper into this fascinating part of York’s Georgian coffee house scene.”

Paul Ruxton, manager of Barley Hall and the new coffee shop

Where possible, local produce will be used, with the team currently working with York Emporium on a special coffee blend to suit the theme and surroundings, and bread and cakes coming from York-based suppliers. Regular visitors will be able to take advantage of the coffee shop’s loyalty card, as well as enjoying events in the outside courtyard throughout the year.

Initially, only the ground floor of the coffee shop will be open to customers, but with a full kitchen on the first floor and a basement, the new addition to The Jorvik Group fits perfectly with ongoing development plans.

“Barley Hall is a fantastic venue for events and dining, but we have always had to bring in catering equipment. Having these facilities in the adjoining building will make hosting events at Barley Hall significantly easier and more cost-effective,” adds Sarah. “We are also looking at using different parts of the combined buildings to host regular community events in the heart of the city, as well as providing additional space for education groups visiting Barley Hall. We’ve got some other brilliant ideas in the pipeline, too – watch this space”

Barley Hall Coffee Shop opens on Saturday, July 23, ready for the flood of visitors that come to York during the school holidays.

Over this opening weekend coffee lovers will be entertained with historical music and performances from musicians, Caliban’s Dream and re-enactment troop Ting Tang.

