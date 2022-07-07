YORK'S Tory MP Julian Sturdy has told of his relief that Boris Johnson is resigning - and urged him to leave Downing Street this week.
The York Outer MP tweeted:"I am relieved the Prime Minister has accepted that the only way to bring stability to Government is his resignation.
"It is the best decision for the country, and we can now begin the process of rebuilding public trust and refocusing on the major challenges facing the country.
"Given these pressures, I would urge the Prime Minister to leave Downing Street this week, allowing his Deputy Prime Minister to lead Government while the Conservative Party leadership election takes place."
