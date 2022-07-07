A POPULAR riverside cycle route through York is set to reopen after being closed for more than a year.

The Environment Agency has said that the stretch from Clementhorpe to Terry Avenue reopens tomorrow lunchtime (July 8).

It follows the completion of a scheme to increase flood protection to more than 130 properties.

As The Press reported, the £7.7 million works at Clementhorpe, which form part of the £45 million York Flood Alleviation Scheme, were completed at the start of the month and cycle routes around Terry Avenue will be accessible from 12pm on Friday 8th July.

To mark the official opening, the Environment Agency and York City Council will host a ceremony next to the riverside road tomorrow.

They will be joined by members of local cycling clubs who will take the opportunity to put the popular and safe cycle route into the city centre to the test.

The work has involved the construction of a 240-metre long semi-permeable underground barrier under Terry Avenue, up to 6 metres deep.

This is aimed at limiting the amount of flood water that can pass under the overground flood defences and flood low-lying areas behind the defences.

Whoop! Clementhorpe to Terry Avenue reopens to from Friday lunchtime (8th of July). Diversion no longer in place! @bishyroadnet @JonnyPolitics @CityofYork — Friends of Rowntree Park (@Fr_RowntreePark) July 6, 2022

The project has also involved the installation of a new flood gate on Clementhorpe, at the junction with Terry Avenue, which was successfully tested last Wednesday.

The Clementhorpe flood defence scheme is designed to lessen the risk of flooding for 135 homes between Skeldergate Bridge and Rowntree Park. The plans include building seven flood walls, two flood gates, an embankment, a below-ground barrier and work to raise existing flood defences.