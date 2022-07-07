A LAWYER has warned that teachers and nurses are among a new wave of asbestos victims coming forward - after York's City Walls were lit up in blue to mark Action Mesothelioma Day.
Former York Carriageworks employees and ex-factory workers have formed the brunt of most cases of the asbestos-related cancer mesothelioma in York over recent decades, caused by breathing in the deadly dust in their workplace.
But Richard Green, partner and head of a specialist team of asbestos lawyers at Hugh James Solicitors, said that as time has moved on, he is now seeing more people being diagnosed with mesothelioma who had much more limited, so called ‘low level’ asbestos exposure.
"In particular in recent years we have been instructed by a number of nurses and hospital staff who suffered incidental asbestos exposure working in hospitals, particularly younger individuals," he said.
"Additionally, we have been instructed by a number teachers and former pupils who also suffered low level asbestos exposure in a school setting."
City of York Council lit up the City Walls blue for Action Mesothelioma Day last weekend.
Cllr Carol Runciman, executive member for public health, said the authority was proud to play a role in raising awareness of the 'terrible disease.'
