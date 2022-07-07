SELBY is to get a new Aldi store after councillors gave the green light.

The former police station in Portholme Road will be demolished to make way for the budget supermarket.

Aldi said the new 1,900 square metre store, with a 102-space car park, would replace the existing “outdated” store at Three Lakes retail park to the south.

Members of the public who wrote to Selby District Council were overwhelmingly in favour of the new store, but the proposal was deferred by councillors last month in order to get more information about the impact on nearby roads and highway safety.

These concerns were overcome at a meeting of the planning committee on Wednesday.

The proposed opening hours are from 8am-10pm on Monday to Saturday, and from 10am-4pm on Sunday. The delivery hours will be from 6am to 11pm on Monday to Saturday.

Members of the public in support of the store said it would be more accessible as it is closer to the town centre and would allow more people to get there on foot.

Selby Town Council and Selby Civic Society objected, citing traffic concerns.

Aldi had agreed to contribute £125,000 towards a council study aimed at reducing congestion and boosting air quality.