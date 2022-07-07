A NEW homes development that is nestled within the inner York ring road is causing "something of a stir" with one of its four-bedroom homes.
Miller Homes has designed a four-bed terrace, cottage style home that encapsulates plenty of space and offers "all the requirements that modern day homeowners desire" in a traditional style at its Langley Gate development.
The four bedroom Avery property boasts a rear facing, open plan dining living area with French door access to the garden and a rendered finish, which creates a juxtaposition of traditional and modern style. In addition, all plots are south facing bringing opportunity to enjoy the generous outdoor space.
“This house style from our new portfolio is bringing buyers something different – a great space that can be used in a variety of ways to suit whoever is calling it home,” said Debbie Whittingham, sales director at Miller Homes.
“Four generous bedrooms upstairs make the most of the space, with bedroom three or four being ideally suited to be a home office or hobby room," she added.
The four-bedroom Avery is currently priced from £354,995. Other homes at Langley Gate are priced from £284,995 for a two-bedroom apartment up to a five-bedroom Bayford from £549,995.
Further details can be found on the Miller Homes website.
