YORK is all set for two days of racing at Knavesmire.

The 63rd John Smith’s Cup starts tomorrow (July 8) at York Racecourse with the Group Three William Hill Summer Stakes as the £80,000 highlight of a seven-race card.

On Saturday, the 63rd running of the John Smith’s Cup takes centre stage; for connections the £200,000 prize money and bespoke Wedgewood Trophy are the focus, for the crowd it will be finding the inner from the likely 22 contenders.

A racecourse spokesman said: "Pointers towards the best sprinters aimed at the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe will come from the Listed John Smith’s City Walls Stakes, with the winner of the G3 John Smith’s Silver Cup being one to watch ahead of staying contests at the Ebor Festival."

With the weather forecast set fair, the decision has been taken to relax the dress code for County Stand, jackets will no longer be required, but visitors will be expected to wear a collared shirt and tie. Shorts are welcomed in all areas of the racecourse.

The prospect of warm weather means the lawns and new County Stand Garden should prove popular, all have either a view of the track or a giant HD screen.

The same big screens will follow the major action from Newmarket, with Wimbledon available on dedicated televisions around the site. Musical entertainment from jazz to popular covers, will be found around the stands including from the Melrose Stage, after racing.

The selfie wall remains a focal point for some, on Saturday the additional 360-selfie camera will offer a free memento of a visit.

Picnics continue to be welcome in the Clocktower Enclosure with freshly made sandwiches starting from £3.80 and daily specials meaning a hot lunch is available from £8.

Admission prices for those aged Over 65 start at £5 on Friday becoming $10 on Saturday for the Clocktower Enclosure, the same age concession means Grandstand & Paddock tickets are reduced to £16/£27 respectively.

Entry will be available on the raceday with gate prices at £7 then £15 for day two in the Clocktower Enclosure, £19/£32 in Grandstand & Paddock, £30/£49 in County Stand.

There is free car parking and no booking fees. Under18s are free of charge.