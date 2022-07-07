YORK Outer MP Julian Sturdy says he is arranging an urgent meeting with Barclays over the planned closure of its Haxby branch.
Barclays has announced its intention to shut the bank's branch in October, citing huge reductions in the number of customers using an in-person service relative to those using telephone or online banking.
Mr Sturdy said he would be seeking commitments from Barclays that it would maintain local banking services.
He said: “Given the vital importance of access to physical banking services for the community, especially for many older or more vulnerable residents, I think it is essential to seek guarantees Barclays will continue to assist its loyal local customers through a proper presence in Haxby.
"I am reassured by indications that Barclays are looking to offer in-person services in the village to residents that need them, for instance in the local library, but want to hear concrete proposals on this.
"Thankfully, several cash machines close by and the banking services available at Haxby Post Office continue to provide important facilities, but this is no substitute for Barclays putting in place proper ongoing provision for residents.
"I am determined to secure results on this, and maintain the welfare of the local community.”
