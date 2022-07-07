A YORK man is preparing to take on a 170-mile bike ride for a charity close to his heart in memory of his wife.

Richard Crinnion, 51, from Elvington is taking on his third fundraising challenge in memory of his wife for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Richard lost his wife Vicky Crinnion to breast cancer in November 2020 - and the family were supported by Macmillan as Vicky received end of life care in the last months of her life.

Richard, who has previously cycled from Lands End to John O’Groats and ran the London Marathon, will be taking on the epic Way of The Roses cycle route, 170 miles from Morecambe Bay to Bridlington. He has already far surpassed his original fundraising target of £1,000, raising over £1,700 for Macmillan.

He said: “I’ve always been passionate about raising money for charity and since we lost Vicky the fundraising has really motivated me. It’s been a helpful distraction.

“I’m motivated to know I’m helping people who are in a desperate situation, Macmillan are there for people when they need them most, I didn’t realise half of what they do until they were there for Vicky.”

Richard will be joined by six of his closest friends on the 170-mile route over the weekend, starting on Friday (July 8) and finishing in Bridlington on Sunday (July 10), a special place to both Richard and his late wife Vicky.

Richard added: “I’m not daunted by the cycle ride, I’m looking forward to it, it will be a chance to catch up with old friends while raising money for a charity close to my heart.

“The route ending in Bridlington is poignant for me, Vicky grew up in the town, we were married there, and we have a memorial bench for her at Sewerby Hall.”

Richard, a retired police officer and former solider, has ringfenced all the proceeds from his fundraising to the Macmillan Health and Wellbeing service based at York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, supporting local people diagnosed with cancer.

Rebecca Shanks, Macmillan’s fundraising manager, said: “We can’t thank Richard and his friends enough, to take on one fundraising challenge is amazing, but to be on his third is phenomenal, it’s testament to the fact he wants everyone locally to have access to Macmillan’s expert support.

“Having the right support that Macmillan provides makes a dramatic difference to people’s ability to live with cancer, pass away well with cancer and cope with loss from cancer.

“With the continued support of inspiring people like Richard we can help people with cancer receive the tailored care and support they need, now and in the future.”

To support Richard's efforts, visit his online donation page at: https://bit.ly/3ACN38t