A NURSERY in North Yorkshire has been appointed to supply hundreds of high-quality plants to an estate as it undergoes renovation and expansion.

Yorkshire commercial nursery, Johnsons of Whixley, has already supplied over £25,000 worth of plants for the historic Aldwark Manor Estate.

And now, Johnsons has been appointed by the new owners, who purchased the estate in 2019, to supply hundreds of plants to the site.

Eleanor Richardson, marketing manager at Johnsons, said: “The whole Johnsons team are excited to be involved in the project and helping them create a tranquil space in the grounds of the estate and we are looking forward to continuing to work with them as the renovations continue.”

The plants will be used across the wedding garden, fountain bed and entrance to the estate.

Johnsons supply has included Trees, hedging, herbaceous, shrub and topiary plants so far including varieties such as Buxus balls, Lavender, Hydrangeas, Tulips, Nepeta, Astilbes, Fagus, Acers and more.

John Maiden, head groundsman at Aldwark Manor Estate, said: "Johnsons of Whixley is a fantastic family-managed nursery with great values at the heart of the business. Their nursery delivers the highest quality plants and service to us. They have a huge range of plants covering all our landscaping needs."