EMERGENCY services were called in after reports of a man in distress on a bridge in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they got a call at 2.08am today (July 7) after reports of someone on a railway bridge in Bawtry Road, Selby.
A spokesman for the service said: "A crew from Selby stood by whilst police dealt with a man on the railway bridge.
"The incident was left in the hands of the police."
