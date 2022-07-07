EMERGENCY services were called in after reports of a man in distress on a bridge in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they got a call at 2.08am today (July 7) after reports of someone on a railway bridge in Bawtry Road, Selby.

A spokesman for the service said: "A crew from Selby stood by whilst police dealt with a man on the railway bridge.

"The incident was left in the hands of the police."