A 25-year-old man has been charged with attempted robbery following an incident in an East Yorkshire town. 

Jordan Sample, of Neville Avenue, Beverley has been charged with attempted robbery.

Humberside Police say he was remanded in custody to appear at Hull Magistrates Court yesterday (July 6). 

It was reported that a woman was walking on Samman Road when she was approached by a man who reportedly struck up a conversation with her before trying to take her handbag. 