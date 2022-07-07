A 25-year-old man has been charged with attempted robbery following an incident in an East Yorkshire town.
Jordan Sample, of Neville Avenue, Beverley has been charged with attempted robbery.
Humberside Police say he was remanded in custody to appear at Hull Magistrates Court yesterday (July 6).
It was reported that a woman was walking on Samman Road when she was approached by a man who reportedly struck up a conversation with her before trying to take her handbag.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article