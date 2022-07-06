A COUNTRY pub near York is to close later this month - but is set to reopen later this year with a new look and offering.

Proprietors Ashley and Kelly McCarthy say the 'sun is about to set' on Ye Olde Sun Inn at Colton, between York and Tadcaster, after they had been at the helm for more than 18 years.

"We now feel that the time has come to take stock and diversify the business," they said on the pub's Facebook page.

"We will be closing the doors at the end of service on Sunday July 24.

"We will be reopening later in the year - we will look different, our offering will be different - but we will still be here and offering first class hospitality that you have experienced with us over all these years."

They said the hospitality industry had changed significantly over their tenure-ship of the beautiful building and the pub trade was all about diversification.

"We will be making a few changes and we will be back," they said.

"We would like to thank everyone who has supported us, worked with us, critiqued us… you have made us into what we have become over these years."