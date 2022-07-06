RAIL passengers may be facing more disruption to services after station and office staff at York-based train operator LNER voted for strike action.

The vote by members of the TSSA union came as its members at Northern, also based in York, voted for action short of a strike.

The TSSA said the dispute with the train operators was over pay, job security and conditions, with the union also balloting members at Network Rail.

It said it was not yet naming dates for any industrial action but would now consider next steps with workplace reps at each of the companies involved.

A spokesperson said 69.2 per cent of members at LNER voted that they were prepared to strike.

They said the union had hundreds of members working in LNER ticket offices, customer services, control, HQ and management roles, and as staff at stations impacted by action including York, Edinburgh, London King’s Cross, Doncaster, Leeds, Berwick, Newcastle, Durham, Wakefield, Retford, Peterborough, Grantham, Newark and Darlington.

They said it also had members in both management and non-management roles at LNER's HQ in Skeldergate, York, and many of them carried out 'safety critical' duties.

They said 83.0 per cent of Northern members were prepared to take industrial action short of a strike. Hundreds of members were in management and non-management roles at Northern, including control, driver managers and conductor managers who had a vital role in the safe running of the railway, as well as travel consultants and station staff, and some also worked at the HQ in York.

Industrial action short of a strike would cause significant disruption across services, they added.

Union General Secretary Manuel Cortes said it was a 'great result' for the union and came hard on the heels of similar votes at other companies including CrossCountry.

“The results demonstrate that our members are utterly determined to fight for their pay, jobs and conditions," he said."They are right to do so amid the escalating Tory cost of living crisis and with a government hell bent on making swingeing cuts to our rail network.

“This is a strong outcome and it would be unwise for any rail company to ignore the feelings of our membership. We will soon speak to our workplace Reps to consider next steps in the forthcoming days.

“Ministers should take note - our union is balloting members across a dozen train companies and Network Rail. If they had any sense they would come to the table and sort this out, so we have a fair settlement for workers who were hailed as heroes in the pandemic."

An LNER spokesperson said: “ We are aware of potential industrial action announced by the TSSA Union.

"We will be reviewing the outcome of this proposed industrial action and will provide updates in due course on how this might impact LNER services. For the latest information please check our website, lner.co.uk.”