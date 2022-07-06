Boris Johnson should resign today before he is dragged out of office by his own party, the leader of the Conservatives on City of York Council said.

Cllr Paul Doughty said trust in the Prime Minister was “now long gone” as his future appeared to be dangling by a thread.

Thirteen ministers resigned as Mr Johnson haemorrhaged support on Wednesday, with reports suggesting Cabinet minister Michael Gove had privately told him it was time for him to go.

Mr Johnson did not deny that report when questioned by MPs but said “of course” he would still be Prime Minister on Thursday.

The mass resignation of ministers, along with a string of parliamentary aides, came after Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid quit their Cabinet posts on Tuesday evening.

At Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Johnson said the “colossal mandate” he had been handed by voters in 2019 means he should keep going despite the “difficult circumstances” he faces.

Cllr Doughty, one of two Conservatives on the council, did not call for the Prime Minister to resign following Partygate in January of this year, but said his time was now up.

He said: “Many, including myself were once prepared to overlook Boris occasionally ‘putting his size tens in it’ as he seemed to have an ability to connect with people. However, what we have seen in recent months is unedifying to say the least.

“Trust in the PM had already been eroded but what seem like apparent cover-ups and continual poor judgement, I’m afraid it is now long gone.”

What Mr Johnson knew about claims deputy chief whip Chris Pincher assaulted two men while drunk is what provoked the latest storm against the PM.

His authority had already been damaged by a confidence vote which saw 41 per cent of his own MPs withdraw their support in June.

The loss of crunch by-elections in Wakefield and Tiverton and Honiton later that month dealt a further blow.

Cllr Doughty added: “The sheer number of ministers, both senior and junior, who have resigned in the last 24 hours must surely mean his time is up.

“We need a new Prime Minister. He should resign today or suffer the embarrassment of being kicked out when the 1922 Committee change the rules to allow for a further vote which will surely now result in one of overwhelming no confidence.”