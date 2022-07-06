EMERGENCY services were called in to tackle a fire at a popular nature reserve in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out to Dalby Forest after reports of a fire shortly after 11am today (July 6).

A service spokesman said: "Pickering crew and Kirbymoorside’s argocat - a type of six wheel amphibious all-terrain vehicle - attended a deep seated fire measuring measuring about 2 metres by 2 metres.

"Crews used 16 knapsack sprayers, beaters and a shovel to extinguish this.

"This was believed to have been caused by a campfire left unattended."