A MAN got out of his car solely to push a man to the floor before driving off in York city centre.
North Yorkshire Police has reported that a man exited an olive green 4x4 type vehicle, pushed another man, causing him to fall to the floor, then re-entered his vehicle to drive off.
The incident happened today (Wednesday, July 6) on High Ousegate, at 8.15am.
Officers have requested for anyone with information that could assist their investigation to call 101, quoting the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220116684.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article