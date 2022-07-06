A MAN suffered head injuries after an unprovoked assault in York city centre.

North Yorkshire Police has reported that a man assaulted his victim outside The Micklegate pub, causing the victim to fall to the floor.

The suspect then made off on foot onto Blossom Street after the alleged unprovoked attack.

The victim suffered head injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The incident happened on Wednesday, June 29, between 11.35pm and 11.45pm.

Officers have requested that anyone with information that could assist their investigation should call 101, quoting the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220112608.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.