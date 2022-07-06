A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to steal a woman’s handbag.
Yesterday, The Press reported that Humberside Police were investigating an incident on Sammon Road, Beverley, in which a woman had fought off a man who is believed to have tried to steal her handbag.
Today, officers have reported that Jordan Sample, 25, of Neville Avenue, Beverley, has been charged on suspicion of attempted robbery.
He was remanded in custody to appear at Hull Magistrates Court today (July 6).
The woman is said to have been approached by a man who allegedly struck up a conversation with her before trying to steal her handbag.
