A MISSING man may be in North Yorkshire say police.

Police in Leeds are appealing for information to help trace Carl Warr who has been missing from the Farnley area of Leeds since Monday (June 20).

Carl, aged 59, was last seen in Farnley at 9.30am on Monday, June 20.

North Yorkshire Police said on Twitter that Carl may now be in the North Yorkshire area.

Please keep an eye out for him, and contact our colleagues @WestYorksPolice if you can assist.

He is described as 6ft tall, bald, of stocky build with a grey full beard and was last seen carrying a backpack containing camping equipment.

Carl is known for going camping alone on Otley Chevin and in Cumbria, but his family say it is highly unusual for nobody to have heard from him for such a long period of time as he usually contacts his family when away camping.

Anyone who recognises Carl or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting log number 922 of 24/6.