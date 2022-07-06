HUNDREDS of local people have signed a petition against closure of a village bank branch in Haxby - among them an 89-year-old woman who says the branch is her 'lifeline'.

Barclays announced on July 1 that they would be closing their Haxby branch from October 5.

The bank says the number of number of people using the branch has fallen in the last two years, and that 88 per cent of the branch's customers now also use other banking methods, such as online and by telephone.

They claim only seven customers do all their banking at the branch.

But 89-year-old Gladys Hanson, who has used the bank for decades, says there is always a queue at the branch - and that the friendly staff there are her 'lifeline'.

Mrs Hanson, who lives in Haxby, said she doesn't have a computer, and that her arthritic thumbs can't operate a mobile phone.

"I just cannot do it!" she said. "That branch is my lifeline. The girl there is marvellous. She helps me all the time!"

Mrs Hanson said she once went to the branch in a panic when someone stole her purse from the bag on her walker.

She told The Press: "The girl said 'what's the problem, Mrs Hanson? Don't worry, I'll sort you out'." The branch staff cancelled all her cards, ordered new ones - and even offered to lend her cash until her new cards came.

Mrs Hanson said she does all her banking at the branch, and she'll be lost without it. And she said there are a lot of elderly people in Haxby in the same position.

Barclays said in a statement it had made arrangements for everyone who uses the branch to do their banking at the Post Office in Haxby.

It also promised it would maintain 'an active presence' in Haxby by means of 'new and alternative touch points' that customers would be able to use '1-2 days a week'.

But a spokeswoman admitted: "We’re unable to confirm what the new touchpoints will look like until we’re able to secure a location. It may be weeks before contracts are agreed."

In the 'unlikely event' no suitable location had been found before the branch closed, a Barclays van would visit to provide a service 'until the new location is ready', the bank said.

But local councillors in Haxby say they will be writing to the Barclays chief operating officer to voice concerns.

They have set up a petition at www.yorklibdems.org.uk/haxbybank which has already been signed by more than 300 people.

Cllr Andrew Hollyer, Liberal Democrat councillor for Haxby and Wigginton Ward, said: “The news of the planned closure to the Barclays Bank in Haxby is of great concern to the local community, particularly with the potential loss of a locally accessible banking service. It is important that Barclays properly engage with customers and makes sure accessible alternatives are in place for those who cannot access online services.

"Having spent a day collecting signatures outside the bank it is hard to understand the argument that it is not well used, throughout the day the queue was often out of the bank door and along the street.

“It’s crucial we can convey the extent of disapproval with the plans in the community, so thank you to the 400 local people that have signed our petition so far, which we will be using to lobby the banking group to save the local service.

“I and my ward colleagues will continue to make the case to Barclays Banking Group and oppose this closure all the way.”