A YORK man, whose daughter-in-law has an incurable brain tumour, organised a golf day to help find better outcomes for patients with the devastating disease.

More than 160 people from all over North and West Yorkshire took part in a fundraising competition for the charity Brain Tumour Research on Thursday June 30, organised by Pike Hills member Ray Coates, when almost £5,800 was raised.

The golf day represented the first event of the Paula Coates Fund, a fundraising group under the umbrella of Brain Tumour Research, launched by Ray to help find a cure.

Ray’s daughter-in-law, Paula Coates, was diagnosed with an aggressive and incurable glioblastoma (GBM) brain tumour in early 2021, aged 47, after suffering with excruciating headaches and later vomiting. Paula underwent surgery at the Hull Royal Infirmary and then had radiotherapy and chemotherapy treatment.

Married to Rob for 23 years and mum to 22-year-old Lucy, Paula said: “I remember discovering the grim survival rates for GBM – normally 12 to 18 months. I am hopeful I will be one of the few lucky people to survive five years or more."

A long-distance runner, with at least 10 marathons including London under her belt, Paula tried to be positive but, after two stable MRI scans and the end of treatment, another MRI in February this year showed regrowth. Despite further chemotherapy and being put on steroids, a subsequent scan showed that the tumour had continued to grow.

Ray said: “ My daughter-in-law Paula is a real inspiration to everyone, very positive, vivacious, active and totally smashing.

“When we found out she had been diagnosed with a brain tumour it was a huge shock. All the family was devastated.

“Back in February this year, it was the first anniversary of Paula’s operation and her birthday a couple of days later. She had a big party to celebrate having survived a year.”

Golfers in the fundraiser for Brain Tumour Research, which was played in teams of four in what is known as a 4-Ball Better-Ball competition, were offered breakfast from 8am.

Each of the 18 holes at Pike Hills was sponsored for a donation of £100 to £125, with the main sponsor Volkswagen car dealership JCT600 in York sponsoring the 15th hole and offering an electric car for the weekend to the person whose drive off the tee got nearest the pin, won by Ben Bartlett.

Ray concluded: “The event was really well attended and the weather was kind. I had set a target to raise £5,000 and was delighted to have made that and more.”

Matthew Price, community fundraising manager for Brain Tumour Research, said the charity are very grateful to Ray for his "incredible" support, which is helping in their quest to find better outcomes for brain tumour patients.

To make a donation to Brain Tumour Research, click here.