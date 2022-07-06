A POPULAR distillery is throwing its doors open to the public this summer with a series of behind-the-scenes tours.

Whitby Distillery, which is owned and run by Luke Pentith and Jessica Slater, is based at Botany Way, Whitby. Its hugely popular gins have won 12 major national and international awards, including the Best British London Dry Gin at the World Gin Awards.

Founded in 2017, the distillery have grown year on year, despite the challenges of the global pandemic, and currently produces 1,000 bottles a week.

Luke said: “We are proud of what we have achieved since we launched our business five years ago and are keen to share what we do, especially the distilling process, with everyone in Yorkshire and beyond, who might be interested.

“Gin is an increasingly popular drink across all age groups these days It is your chance to get a behind the scenes and discover how we craft our internationally award-winning spirits from quintessentially Yorkshire materials and produce.”

The one-hour distillery tours begin on Friday, July 22 and run on three days a week: Friday and Saturday at 11am, 1pm and 3pm with Sunday tours at 11am and 1pm. They will continue throughout the summer.

The tour, which costs £20 per person, includes:

• Whitby Gin & tonic – enjoy our original Whitby Gin perfect serve

• A detailed introduction of the beginning of Whitby Distillery

• Botanical masterclass – touch and smell the pillars of our gin.

• Get up close with our iconic copper still and gain exclusive insights on how we craft award winning spirits

• Three different tasters of our spirits with a free glass to take home with you.

Meanwhile designated drivers will get a Whitby Gin 5cl mini bottle to enjoy at home.

Jess Slater said: “We are so excited about our tours, which underline our affinity and commitment to Whitby, this amazing town which has inspired us. We are looking forward to sharing the secret of our distillery process and introducing our visitors to the joys of our gin.

“In addition to our premises on Botany Way, we are planning to develop two amazing semi-derelict barns in the shadow of Whitby Abbey. The barns are owned by Scarborough Borough Council and we are working with the council to restore these barns to their former glory and to base our distillery and a brand-new visitor centre there.

“We believe this project will create new and sustainable jobs for local people in Whitby and provide a timely boost to the local economy. New ideas and adventures have always been launched along this rugged coastline and we are proud to be continuing this illustrious tradition.”

If you would like to take part in one of the tours, please visit whitbydistillery.com for further information.