York and other Yorkshire racecourses are preparing for the return of the Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival, which starts next weekend.

Now in its 14th year, the festival, sponsored by Sky Bet, is firmly established in the diaries of racegoers and with 10 fixtures across the nine days until the 24th, promising plenty of opportunities to enjoy some competitive racing in a relaxed, friendly atmosphere.

Michael Shinners, Head of Sports PR at Sky Bet said: "We’re looking forward to another great week of racing at the Summer Festival.

"It’s a fabulous showcase of the Yorkshire courses and a special week in the Yorkshire racing calendar. It highlights everything that is great about racing in the county.”

Sky Bet also sponsor the leading jockey of the meeting and will continue with a prize for the Best Turned Out Yard, consisting of £1,000, to be shared among the staff plus a pizza party.

This will be won by the yard that wins the most ‘best turned out’ prizes in the Sky Bet sponsored races throughout the week.

There is also a competition for the leading trainer of the week, which is sponsored by Goldsborough Hall, near Knaresborough, home of founding stallion the Byerley Turk.

New for this year is a ‘moment of the day’ award, culminating in a special ‘moment of the week’.

Go Racing In Yorkshire’s General Manager, Charlotte Russell said: "Alongside the race winners, so many great things happen during the week of the Summer Festival that we want to have the opportunity to celebrate them, and moment of the day gives us this chance to recognise those involved in making the week really special.”

Before racing starts the jockeys will be getting competitive with the “Paddock and Chips” competition, a football skills challenge which will take place in the Parade Ring before racing each day.

This year, the festival is supporting Yorkshire based racehorse retraining and rehoming charity New Beginnings who will be on course with their stand and raising funds with a bucket collection after racing.

Racehorse ambassador Goldream will be accompanying them at Beverley, York and Pontefract.

Pam Atkinson from New Beginnings said: "We are delighted to be part of the Summer Festival this year. Attending the race meetings gives us the opportunity to talk to racegoers about the work that we do and demonstrate the new life that racehorses have once they have been retired from the track.”

The Gin Tin will be visiting all the courses with a range of Yorkshire produced drinks, celebrating the great taste of Yorkshire, along with its most treasured sport.

Information explaining Yorkshire’s links to the origins of the Founding Stallions, the forefathers of the modern-day racehorse will be on display at each course.

The Festival Dates are as follows:

Saturday 16th July – Ripon

Saturday 16th July – Doncaster Evening

Sunday 17th July – Redcar

Monday 18th July – Beverley Evening

Wednesday 20th July – Catterick

Thursday 21st July – Doncaster Evening

Friday 22nd July – Thirsk

Friday 22nd July – York Evening

Saturday 23rd July – York

Sunday 24th July – Pontefract

A Festival video can be seen at: https://youtu.be/J6gypJIhxbQ