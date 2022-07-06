A YORK Tory MP has urged Boris Johnson to 'stop rearranging the deckchairs on the Titanic, and resign with dignity.'
York Outer MP Julian Sturdy tweeted that 'unfolding events' clearly underlined his previous judgement that the Prime Minister’s position was untenable.
"The Government has very significant achievements, but it is obvious new leadership is required for it to rise to current challenges," he said.
"I urge him to stop rearranging the deckchairs on the Titanic, and resign with dignity."
The MP's Titanic reference is remarkably similar to one used earlier by York Central's Labour MP Rachael Maskell, who tweeted: “The Prime Minister rearranging the deckchairs on the Titanic won’t fix this sinking ship.
"Some have run for the lifeboats, but the rest will go down with the captain as the storm brews."
