Businesses are being urged to get behind York’s shortlisting as the potential HQ for Great British Railways, the new organisation overseeing rail transport from next year.

West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce wants people to vote now while judges visit the six finalists in the coming weeks.

York & North Yorkshire Chamber President, Laurence Beardmore, said: "We’re proud to support the campaign to bring Great British Railways to York. The bid undoubtedly wields great potential for the city. We encourage businesses across West & North Yorkshire to get involved and vote for York, recognising the significant impact hosting the successor to Network Rail can have on their area.

"With the city’s history and current strong relationship to the rail sector, dating back nearly two centuries, coupled with the highly skilled and specialised workforce in the area, York would be the perfect place for GBR to call home."

“The campaign is also a great opportunity for York to be recognised for its rich and impactful rail heritage. Alongside a strong cultural argument, the city offers a robust proposal, with the infrastructure and talent pool already in place to support the move. The Chamber encourages the public, and ultimately the Department for Transport, to consider the potential for York to be held as a shining example of the Levelling Up agenda in action.”

West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce is stressing that the city needs the new organisation to be based there in order to help create new jobs, bring in investment and support economic growth.

Laurence added: “While the city is very successful, especially in relation to tourism and heritage, we still need new initiatives that drive forward growth and prosperity, especially in light of the latest challenges in the economy. Bringing GBR to York will see the Government’s Levelling Up agenda being implemented and enables the city to play its full part in helping to reduce regional inequalities.”

The full shortlist is Birmingham, Crewe, Derby, Doncaster, Newcastle and York. The final decision will be made by the transport secretary later this year. GBR will oversee rail infrastructure, ticket prices and timetables. A total of 42 towns and cities originally bid to host the base.

For competition details and to vote, go to https://gbrtt.co.uk/hq-competition-public-vote/