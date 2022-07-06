The Gateway Two office development in York’s Holgate Business Park is now on the market.

Development and property investment company The Helmsley Group is offering the three-storey 14,472 sq ft building for rent or buy in its entirity.

Current occupiers at Holgate Business Park include Benenden Health, Bupa Dental Care, COWI UK Ltd, Parsons Accountants and Gear 4 Music.

Alexia Swift-Cookson, head of asset management at Helmsley Group, said: “With a scarcity of high-quality office space in York, and employees having returned to the workplace following the ending of Covid-19 restrictions, Gateway Two offers an exciting investment opportunity or for an owner occupier looking to expand and benefit from their own ‘front door’.”

Gateway Two being presented to the market follows Helmsley launching neighbouring office development Gateway One last year.

Following an extensive refurbishment, Gateway One offers 12,204 sq ft of flexible office space across two floors.

Matthew Tootell, director at Bowcliffe, which is marketing Gateway Two on behalf of Helmsley Group, added: “Given the rate of expansion many businesses are experiencing across a range of sectors, we expect high levels of interest in Gateway Two, both from investors and owner occupiers looking to take the advantage of the rare opportunity of purchasing your own building in York with the level of prominence which Gateway Two offers. In addition, the office provides great flexibility in being able to split the building wing by wing or floor by floor which is also a key advantage of the building.”