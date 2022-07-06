YORK is the brainiest area in the UK, with residents having the highest combined levels of qualifications and high exam pass rates, according to a study.

The research conducted by puzzles experts, SudokuCraze, analysed level 8 attainment rates for GCSE and A-Level exams in every local authority in England - as well as analysing the percentage of population in each area that have higher education qualifications to establish which areas in England are the brainiest.