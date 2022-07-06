City Cruises York has received a boost with three staff members receiving their Boatmaster's Licences.

After four months of training and rigorous testing by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, Andrew Newbold, Fraser Northing and Erica Turner will take to the River Ouse on City Cruises’ seven passenger vessels.

Women make up 2-3 per cent of the maritime industry staff, so Erica hopes to inspire other women to join her.

She also said: "I’m looking forward to helping develop some of the untapped talent at City Cruises as well as leading and managing the crew on-board, ensuring our customers are provided with the best possible experience."

City Cruises says it is set for record turnover and 200,000 passengers this summer.

General manager Joanne Dykes said: " Thanks to our new Captains we’ll be running a full schedule of Sightseeing Cruises throughout the Summer and Autumn. I can’t wait to see the new Captains out on the water, showing our passengers and visitors to York the majesty of the city."

Tickets aboard City Cruises York services start at £12.50 per adult or £7.50 per child aged 5-15, children under 5 go free.

For more information and to book, visit: www.citycruises.com/york