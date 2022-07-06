YOU may have noticed York's Parliament Street looking a bit different in recent days.

That's because the people who brought us Thor's Tipi Bar have set up a new hang-out for summer.

Thor's Orangery has opened - creating a mostly open-air pop-up bar which will be staying put until September. Street food is on sale too.

The company is also running its pop-up Tipi bar in the grounds of York's Principal hotel throughout summer.

The Orangery - a wooden pergola structure, with some cover, and lots of green plants and fire pits to keep off the evening chill - is a new concept for the team behind Thor's, Amanda and Richard Monaghan of Acaster Malbis in York. The duo who have two children have been running Thor's Tipi Bar in York since 2015 and have expanded to Leeds, Sheffield, Lincoln and London over the years.

Thor's Orangery in Parliament Street

Speaking about the Orangery, Amanda told The Press: “It’s been brilliant to create such an exciting and bold structure in the heart of the city centre and we’ve received such wonderful feedback from businesses and residents. We can’t wait to see locals and visitors enjoying the space!”

Amanda said the Orangery was a showcase for local products with local drinks on the menu, such as Cool Citra from Ainsty Ales and gins by Slingsby. Also, there are three street food vendors alongside the bar, all from York, including YUZU Street Food, The York Roast Co. and Millers Fish & Chips, serving their street food all day and evening.

There is also a stage area within the bar hosting local bands every Tuesday from 5.30pm to 8pm and Sunday from 3.30pm to 6pm.

Here's a look around the Orangery from our roving reporter:

Richard said: "Amanda was born in York and I’ve lived here for the past 16 years, we’re passionate about our city and it’s been brilliant creating such a colourful space for people to enjoy. We hope to attract tourists and residents into the city to enjoy both our venue and all the other amazing local venues, shops and experiences throughout York.”

Amanda added: "It is really important to have events in the city centre to make people come in."

Fire pits at Thor's Orangery

The event is being hosted by Make it York.

The Thor's’ team have also provided the 'YORK' seating cubes, Art Benches and Ping Pong tables all on Parliament Street, encouraging a festival atmosphere throughout the summer, while providing additional seating for local businesses.

The Orangery is open until September 4, daily from 10am to 10pm.

For more information visit www.thorstipi.com.

