A LAS Vegas-themed black tie dinner and show event will be held in August to support patient care at a North Yorkshire hospice.

Scarborough’s very own Cloughton Rat Pack will be supporting Saint Catherine’s Hospice at a special charity event this August, with tickets on sale now.

The black tie dinner and concert with a Las Vegas theme will be held at Scarborough Spa’s Grand Hall on Saturday August 20, with a drinks reception at 7pm in the Sun Court and dinner at 7.30pm.

The Rat Pack are long-time supporters of Saint Catherine’s, having raised around £225,000 to date, through live music events. They even continued fundraising in lockdown by recording two special videos on Zoom.

Tracy Calcraft, fundraising and marketing director, said: “We are delighted that the Rat Pack will be supporting us again at what promises to be a brilliant night with lots of fun and laughter in store.

“We are also incredibly grateful to our sponsors Lloyd Dowson and Wilfred Scruton Ltd, which helps to maximise the proceeds.

Tickets are priced at £45 each or book a table of 12 for £500. This includes a drinks reception, three-course dinner and entertainment.

More details can be found on the Saint Catherine's website.