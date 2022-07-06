A NEW cancer support centre is set to open this autumn in York, offering holistic services to complement clinical cancer treatments at the hospital.

York Against Cancer is planning to open the 'Leveson Centre' at the LNER Community Stadium complex as the charity celebrates its 35th year.

"Located next to York Against Cancer's gift shop, the new space will provide a friendly, welcoming 'home-from-home' environment for patients, friends, and families to visit and access support or just to drop in for a cup of coffee and a chat," said a spokesperson.

"Visitors will be able to access information and advice, professional help, and a weekly and monthly timetable of activities.

"Services will include benefits and financial advice, 'Look Good Feel Better', complementary therapy, psychological support and counselling, will writing and health and wellbeing activities."

They said the charity was working closely in partnership with the York and Scarborough Hospital Trust to ensure they created a space that would positively impact cancer support services for years to come.

They said the charity was launching a fund-raising campaign to support the ongoing running costs of the centre and its other services for people from across the region, including a Mobile Chemotherapy Unit, a minibus service which takes patients for treatment at St James' Hospital in Leeds, a respite home in Filey and cancer research at the University of York.

"The Leveson Centre has thoughtfully been named after one of the charity's founders, Steve Leveson, a retired Consultant Surgeon, who started York Against Cancer 35 years ago and who, with his wife Patricia, has supported the charity ever since,"they said.

"Renowned for his skills as a surgeon, researcher, educator and for his genuine compassion, he has touched the lives of thousands of people across North and East Yorkshire."

Steve Leveson said the centre was a 'fantastic step forward' and would mean support for cancer patients would be hugely increased and more accessible for everyone.

"I am honoured that The Leveson Centre has been named after my wife Patricia and myself, and we are excited to see its launch," he added.

Julie Russell, CEO of York Against Cancer, said it was an exciting project in the charity's 35th year.

"The new Leveson Centre will really extend the support and care we are able to offer cancer patients from across York and the wider region," she said.

"We want it to serve the people that need it long into the future as well as continue with our other vitally important services and research.

"We are asking people to get behind us to raise funds or donate and support this fantastic project and continue to build on our success for years to come. Together we can make a difference."