Mona Hammond has died at the age of 91, and many tributes have been paid to the "extremely talented" actress.

As reported by The Mirror the Jamaican-British actress star was best known for her role playing Blossom Jackson in the BBC soap EastEnders and her stint as Susu in Desmond's during the early 1990s.

The chairman for the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA), Marcus Ryder confirmed the news on Twitter this morning, posting: "It is with sadness that I wake up to the news Mona Hammond has died. Among her numerous achievements she co-founded Talawa Theatre Company in 1985."

"She was also a RADA graduate and received an honorary RADA Fellowship in 2019."

Mona was best known to soap fans for her time spent in Albert Square playing Blossom Jackson, matriarch of the Jackson clan.

She arrived on the set of the BBC soap in 1994 and remained in the role until her exit in 1997. She went on to return in 2010 and reprise the role for two episodes.

Playing Blossom was actually Mona's second stint on the soap, having first appeared on EastEnders playing the minor part of Michelle Fowler's midwife in 1986.

Mona first started her acting career on the stage before moving into TV, where aside from EastEnders she was known for her role as Susu on Desmond's.

She also featured in guest appearances on shows like Holby City, Doctors, and Death in Paradise and lent her voice for radio work on The Archers playing the role of Mabel Thompson.

The actress was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the 2005 Queen's Birthday Honours List.

Tributes pour in for Mona Hammond

Many people took to social media to pay tribute to Mona Hammond, including the journalist Lorraine King who posted: "RIP Mona Hammond An extremely talented Jamaican actress who did theatre and TV but will always be Auntie SuSu from Desmond's to many of us. She will be sorely missed. May she sleep peacefully."

Amanda Huxtable was another to praise her acting ability, and wrote: "People people Mona Hammond has passed. As a young one coming up I stared at her face & was thankful for her frown & sparkle, listened to every drop of musicality in her voice. She showed us dignity & dun in the face of what she must have faced. May she rest in eternal peace."

The producer Radley Russell also wrote: "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Mona Hammond. Such a beautiful joy to work with on BBC Doctors back in 2009. We went out for dinner one evening after filming - I think she got fed up of me talking so much about her brilliant character Aunty Susu's on CH4's Desmond."