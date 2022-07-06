POLICE are investigating the circumstance surrounding a crash in a North Yorkshire village.

North Yorkshire Police say they are investigating after a single vehicle crash on Main Street in Kirk Smeaton near Eggborough in Selby District at around 7.30pm on Monday (July 4).

A police spokesman said: "Investigations are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"Anyone who has any information, including any CCTV, dash-cam, or doorbell camera footage that may assist the investigation, is asked to please email davey.mitchell@northyorkshire.police.uk.

"You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report online via their website."

Please quote reference number 12220115788 when providing any information.