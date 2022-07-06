A CHOIR in York are preparing to perform a special summer concert in the city - after a succesful Easter event for Ukraine.
The York Philharmonic Male Voice Choir will be performing their annual summer concert on Friday July 15 at The Citadel Church in York, from 7.30pm.
This follows a "very successful" Concert for Ukraine over the Easter period, where the choir managed to raise more than £5,000 for the Ukraine Disaster Appeal, supporting those affected by the crisis following the Russian invasion earlier this year.
During the summer concert, the choir will be showcasing several songs they performed recently at the Eskdale Choir competition, where they won in every class they entered.
There will be refreshments available and a raffle with a range of prizes for the winners.
Tickets, pried at £15 each, are available online via the choir's website or on the night on the door at the venue in the city.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here