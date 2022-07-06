A POPULAR York business is back up and running again after suffering a major break-in.

The York Gin suffered a loss of ‘six figures’ after their distillery in Poppleton was broken into over the weekend of June 25-26.

‘Thousands’ of both miniature and full-size gin bottles were stolen which meant that the company’s orders were delayed as the distillery had to replenish the stock again.

Smiling Leo at York Gin Distillery Picture: York Gin

After a ‘monumental’ effort at the distillery to replenish stock, they can now fulfil trade orders, reopen their website and the two York Gin shops on Pavement and in York Station can run as normal.

Emma Godivala, co-founder and director of York Gin, said: “To suffer such a serious break-in was a bit soul-destroying for all of us. We’re an independent, small business working our socks off to make a success of things - and to be targeted like this felt like a kick in the teeth.

“But within a couple of hours of finding out about the raid, we were rolling our sleeves up, cracking on - and the whole team have done us proud. The effort has been monumental.

“We even had a former employee - Harri Marshall - volunteering on her day off from her new job at the Theatre Royal. It’s a real testament to how much we all love York Gin that we’re back on our feet so quickly.

“Customers have been pre-ordering on yorkgin.com ahead of us starting deliveries again this week. And we’ve had support from lots of fellow gin makers.

“All in all it’s been really touching to know we have so many people rooting for us."

If you have any information about this crime - and if you witness any suspicious activity of York Gin being sold cheaply - you should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.

The crime number is NYP270620220070.