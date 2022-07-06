A POPULAR York brewery is about to open it's fourth venue in the city.

Brew York is expanding its portfolio opening a taproom at its newest site in Osbaldwick - a £2million state-of-the-art production facility.

As previously reported by The Press, brewing commenced at the Osbaldwick site just over a year ago as part of a significant growth strategy to gradually increase production capacity to 5 million pints a year. The 65,000sq ft complex at Handley Park - just 10 minutes drive up the road from the original site at Walmgate - will now house a new taproom, which opens to the public at 4pm on Friday (July 15) and will be open every weekend thereafter on a Friday and Saturday.

The weekend taproom - named the Handley Tap - will offer the freshest possible beer, including some exclusive special releases, plus changing weekly street food and an opportunity to grab Brew York merchandise.

For opening weekend the popular Tonkoko milk stout will be pouring on cask alongside Calmer Chameleon - an American pale with hyper juicy and resinous hops Columbus, Mosaic, Simcoe and Idaho 7.

In addition there will be 8 keg beers, Portuguese street food from Frango Eduardo, and a selection of Brew York cans to drink in or takeaway. Alongside the opening of the main taproom bar, the Brew York monthly YouTube livestream will take place on the Handley Tap mezzanine at 7pm on Friday as a special, optional event. Founders Wayne and Lee will be joined by Tom and Ol Fozard from Roosters Brewing Co for beer tasting and discussions on brewing, business and the beer industry in general.

With the new bar being nestled within a business park and surrounding villages, close to the University of York campus and student accommodation, and within easy reach of popular local cycle routes, it’s expected to appeal to a wide range of visitors.

Co-founder and managing director Wayne Smith said: “With venues already in York city centre, Leeds, and Pocklington we’re really excited to add this new taproom to the list. There’s a sizeable community around us out at Handley Park and the hope is many will become regulars as we settle in and evolve based upon what they tell us they want.

"The key for us at Brew York is getting the freshest possible beer out to as many people as possible, and this is another way we can do that. We’re really looking forward to becoming a more active part of our local area and further enhancing York as a popular craft beer destination.”

The vision for Handley Tap is to offer exclusive beer previews and tastings as well as brewery tours and to develop a programme of live music and special events, including adding more facilities geared towards families and young children.

The main Handley taproom is on the ground floor with level access, welcomes under 18s until 8pm when accompanied by an adult, and is very dog friendly.