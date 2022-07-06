YORK looks set to enjoy - or endure - a heatwave next week, with maximum temperatures rising to 25C on Sunday and 26C on Monday, and unlikely to fall below 24C throughout the week.
BBC Weather in association with MeteoGroup says the warm summer weather will arise as high pressure comes to dominate the UK - replacing the low pressure which has brought recent showers and lower temperatures.
Today will be mostly cloudy, with a maximum of 20C, but tomorrow should see sunny intervals and temperatures rising to 24C.
After a slightly cloudier Friday, the weekend should see sunny periods and 23C on Saturday and 25 on Sunday.
Next Monday and Tuesday are set to see maximum temperatures of 26 C in York, and that could be repeated later in the week.
London is set to be even hotter, with 32C forecast on Tuesday.
