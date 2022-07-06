A York MP has again repeated her calls for Boris Johnson to resign, warning others will go down with him, and declaring 'it is over' for his government.

Labour MP Rachael Maskell made the call this morning declaring it is ‘over’ for the Prime Minister.

She said on Twitter: “The Prime Minister rearranging the deckchairs on the Titanic won’t fix this sinking ship. Some have run for the lifeboats, but the rest will go down with the captain as the storm brews. There is no way back this time. @BorisJohnson It is over.”

Her comments today follow the PM appointing Nadham Zahawi as Chancellor of the Exchequer, who sensationally quit last night, just minutes after Health Secretary Sajid Javid resigned.

Mr Javid’s replacement is Steve Barclay MP. Mr Zahawi’s replacement as Education Secretary is Michelle Donelan MP.

Other lower ranked officials also announced their resignation from the government.

The departure of the two top cabinet ministers was welcomed by York Outer MP Julian Sturdy , who tweeted: “Brilliant to see Sajid and Rishi follow their principles.”

Mr Sturdy has previously called on the PM to go, before yesterday’s latest dramas.

Thirsk and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake, who has previously been loyal to the Prime Minister, called their departures “very difficult decisions but the right ones.”

Earlier in Parliament, Ms Maskell challenged the government over its handling over the resignation of Chris Pincher MP over groping allegations as it debated ‘Standards in Public Life.’

The York Central MP said in the House: “The Minister may enjoy being pedantic in defending the Prime Minister, but the cover-up he is defending has resulted in reports of sexual assault.

“Today we are witnessing the Minister obfuscating and misusing his power. Is it not time that withholding information about misconduct, including sexual assault, results in immediate suspension of those individuals and that this misuse of power and safeguarding is brought into sharp focus and immediately handed over for independent investigation?”

Commenting on the debate afterwards, she said on Twitter: “Today I challenged Government. When people cover up and obsfucate, perpetrators are free to abuse again. The Government cover ups have resulted in reports of sexual assault. People abused by their silence. This is serious. The power game play must end. Time's up. PM go..”