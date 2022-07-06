EMERGENCY crews were called in after a swan brought down power lines at a North Yorkshire campsite.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out shortly before 7.30pm last night (July 5) to the site at East Heslerton, near Malton.

A service spokesman said: "Malton crews attended a camp site where a power line had been brought down by a swan.

"Crews cordoned off area and assisted  the power company."