EMERGENCY crews were called in after a swan brought down power lines at a North Yorkshire campsite.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out shortly before 7.30pm last night (July 5) to the site at East Heslerton, near Malton.
A service spokesman said: "Malton crews attended a camp site where a power line had been brought down by a swan.
"Crews cordoned off area and assisted the power company."
