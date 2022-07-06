A FIRE at a childrens' playground in York is thought to have been started deliberately.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out just before 6pm last night (July 6) to a play park in Dringhouses, York.
A spokesman for the service said: "Crews attended a small fire in play area believed to have been caused deliberately.
"The fire was out on arrival."
