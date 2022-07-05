KEVIN HOLLINRAKE has hit out at Boris Johnson following the resignation of chief cabinet ministers.

Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid resigned as chancellor and health secretary after criticism of Boris Johnson's government, and after the PM apologised for appointing MP Chris Pincher to a government role, despite there being a complaint against him.

Kevin Hollinrake, Conservative MP for Thirsk and Malton, said on Twitter:

"Very sorry to see the resignations of (Rishi Sunak) and (Sajid Javid).

"I am sure very difficult decisions, but the right ones.

"Loyalty to leadership is important, but trust in our leader is vital, sadly I see no way now of the PM rebuilding this."

 