York's Conservative MP has welcomed the decision of both the Chancellor and the Health Secretary to resign.

Within an hour of Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid announcing they had quit Julian Sturdy tweeted his support.

The York Outer MP said: "Brilliant to see Sajid and Rishi follow their principles."

Mr Sturdy was the first Conservative back bencher to go on the record calling for Boris Johnson to resign on the day the Sue Gray report into Partyate was published.

He said afterwards he had done so so because "the report clearly showed that the Prime Minister presided over a widespread culture of disregard for coronavirus regulations and raised serious questions about whether he misled Parliament when asked about these events."

Now he has backed two senior members of his party resigning on the day a former senior civil servant raised further questions about the Prime Minister's honesty.

The Chancellor and the Health Secretary announced their resignations within minutes of each other shortly after 6pm.

In his resignation letter, Mr Sunak said “the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously”, adding “I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”

In his letter, Mr Javid said the British people “expect integrity from their government” but voters now believed Mr Johnson’s administration was neither competent nor “acting in the national interest”.