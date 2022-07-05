YORK City fans have cheered chairman Jason McGill's decision to sell his majority stake in the club to the Supporters' Trust.

Today's dramatic move brings an end to McGill's 16 years at the club, which included promotions and relegations before another promotion - back to the National League - was secured last season.

His relationship with supporters grew increasingly divided, with many anti-McGill chants heard last year and a vote of no confidence issued against the club's board in September.

But some fans, commenting on The Press website today, showed their appreciation, with one saying they wished to 'extend their grateful thanks to Jason for all that he has done for the club over the years, a club he clearly loved,' adding: "I do hope that you will still be welcome at the ground by the trust."

One optimistic supporter said: "These are extremely exciting times, with hopefully an owner and board that will appreciate the fans, communicate effectively, give the Trust a seat on the board and take the club forward with real energy and engagement," but a more pessimistic fan said: "I can't say this fills me with much hope for the future. Rather depressing to be honest. Supporter's Trust eh? Maybe the Keystone Cops were not available."

Graham Bradbury, 70, who has been a York City fan since 1960, gave the news a wary welcome, saying: "We are in a new stadium and we have just got promoted, and I think now is a good time for Mr McGill to leave. Hopefully, the trust have got someone in mind to come in and run the club successfully."

Derek Feasby, a fan since the 1950s and a former chair of the York City South supporters group, said the agreement seemed to be a 'very positive development,' and it was to the credit of both parties that it had been reached.

There was excitement from Tyneside Minstermen, who tweeted: "In the words of the Saudi owned Newcastle United..We’ve got our club back!... (But we’ve actually got our club back)."

And Y Front Fanzine tweeted: "It’s not been easy following City these past few years. The club was a joke and a laughing stock. It was the fans who kept the ethos, pride and belief going while others did their best to wreck it. Our supporters are now in control. They have my fullest support," while fan JJ tweeted: "Finally. We have our club back! What an amazing summer this has been! We. Are. York."

BBC TV Match of the Day commentator and York City fan Guy Mowbray did not give his reaction, but showed his interest by re-tweeting the club statement and tweeting earlier that, 'like everyone else,' he had been waiting to hear the news.